After possible exposure to the coronavirus, several Cuming County students are in self-quarantine.

So far, none of the people in self-quarantine has shown symptoms of the coronavirus, said Gina Uhing, health director at Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.

There have been no cases of the coronavirus in the department’s coverage area, Uhing said, and the health department would notify the public immediately if there are any confirmed cases.

The quarantined people may have been exposed to the virus at a Special Olympics event on Feb. 29 in Fremont.

