GOV. JIM PILLEN and Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy director Jim Macy honored 13 students whose artwork was chosen to be a part of the 2024 “Nebraska — Don’t Waste It!” calendar. Shown are (front row, from left) Gabriel Lobato, Lynae Shonka, Jacki Koch and Daisy D’Agosto, and (back row, from left) Nayeli Barraza, Elizabeth McNeely, Kassi Knael, Liam McColloch, Gov. Pillen, Ashtyn Quast, Eleanore Walters and Macy. Not pictured are Kiersten Hans, Flora Dalton and Chloe Shupp. Hans is from Wynot and the only Northeast Nebraskan recognized.