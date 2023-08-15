The artwork of 13 Nebraska students will be featured in the 2024 “Nebraska: Don’t Waste It!” environmental calendar. The statewide contest is sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) and focuses on the importance of waste reduction, recycling and litter cleanup.
The students whose submissions were selected for the 2024 calendar were invited to a ceremony at the state Capitol last Thursday, where they were honored by Gov. Jim Pillen and NDEE director Jim Macy. Each month, the calendar features one of the 12 winning environmental posters. A 13th winner’s artwork provides the cover for the calendar.
The entry featured on the cover was submitted by Eleanore Walters, a ninth grade student from Eustis-Farnam Public Schools in Eustis. The other 12 winners who are featured in the calendar are:
Liam McColloch, a fifth-grade student from Garden County Schools, Oshkosh; Lynae Shonka, a kindergarten student from Fisher’s-Schuyler Community Schools, Schuyler; Jacki Koch, a fourth grade student from Eustis-Farnam Public Schools, Eustis; Kiersten Hans, a sixth grade student from Wynot Public Schools, Wynot; Gabriel Lobato, a first grade student from Fisher’s-Schuyler Community Schools, Schuyler; Daisy D’Agosto, a third grade student from St. Patrick Catholic School, Elkhorn; Kassi Knael, a seventh grade student from Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt; Elizabeth McNeely, a seventh grade student from Nebraska City Middle School, Nebraska City; Ashtyn Quast, a seventh grade student from High Plains Community Schools, Clarks; Flora Dalton, a 10th grade student from Aquinas Catholic Middle/High School, David City; Chloe Shupp, an eighth grade student from Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Public Schools, Humboldt; Nayeli Barraza, a 12th grade student from Gering High School, Gering.
“As in previous years, we received hundreds of entries from talented artists across the state, making it tough for our judges to choose only 13,” Macy said. “It is our hope that selections for the 2024 calendar convey the important message of protecting the environment in unique and varied ways.”
Nebraskans may receive a free copy of the calendar by emailing the NDEE public information office at ndee.moreinfo@nebraska.gov or by calling the office at 402-471-2186.