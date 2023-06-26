Three students are the first to complete a new apprenticeship program through Northeast Community College. The program combines coursework with on-the-job learning at an employer-partner. This allowed the students to earn an income while they obtained their degree from Northeast and then obtained full-time jobs after graduation.
The students, Matt Bryce of Illinois, Mason Uhing of Dodge and Faith Nunn of Harrison, completed the information technology (IT) help-desk apprenticeship program.
Some of Northeast’s employer partners pay for some or all costs of tuition related to the program so students can graduate with little to no debt and on-the-job experience and then secure a full-time job. Apprentices who complete the program also receive a nationally recognized credential from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The apprenticeship program has helped me open so many doors to different career paths in the IT field,” Bryce said. “I have so much hands-on experience and it allowed me to take my first step into an ever-growing industry. The experience set me up for a truly amazing career.”
Nunn described the apprenticeship program as “an amazing opportunity for me to get a head start in my career.”
“The program is laid out almost like building blocks,” Nunn said, “and it allows you to really grow your skills as you are working and gaining professional experience.”
Kimberly Andersen, apprenticeship director at Northeast, said in addition to obtaining full-time employment through their apprenticeship experience, the students have received significant raises upon completion of the program.
“We are so proud of Matt, Mason and Faith and all they have accomplished so far in their careers,” Andersen said. “We know they will go far, and we are honored to say it all started with the apprenticeship program at Northeast.”
Employers also see many benefits from the program. Ed Knott, president of Applied Connective Technologies in Albion, said the program has been developed so employers can hire individuals who may not have all of the skills necessary to perform the job with the understanding that the employer has a training plan in place to get apprentices up to speed.
“Developing a pipeline for new technical talent is key to our growth, and this program helps meet that demand in a way that benefits our organization and the apprentice,” Knott said. “With this program, employers are integrated in the learning process and secure talent for their company.”
Andersen said apprenticeship programs are growing across the country and with good reason. She said they benefit students, local employers and local economies.
“Northeast Community College’s apprenticeship program is designed for anyone between the ages of 17-75 who is looking to jumpstart their career path or switch careers. It’s a great way to connect local talent with employers to keep people living, working and raising families in northeast Nebraska.”
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about apprenticeships opportunities at Northeast Community College, visit northeast.edu/apprenticeships or contact Andersen at 402-844-7121 or kander61@northeast.edu.