"Every kid is one caring adult away from being a success story!"
That quote by Josh Shipp was chosen by this year’s student mentors to represent the reasons behind getting involved with Panther Partners, a mentoring program that pairs high school seniors with elementary students.
The program, which is just over 2 years old, is the brainchild of Lisa Moreno, the school counselor at Grant Elementary. She'd had several requests for mentors at the elementary level, but the TeamMates mentoring program doesn't start until fifth grade. After her own daughter came home with paperwork for National Honor Society, wondering how to get all of her required service hours, the idea was sparked, bringing two needs together. Within a week, the program was up and running, getting green lights every step of the way from school administrators.
"It gives seniors a chance to give back, and to make a difference in the lives of children in their own community, sometimes even at their old elementary school,” Moreno said. Many of the major partners are involved in service organizations like Junior Optimists or National Honor Society, for which they earn service hours. Others are a part of the Future Educators Career Academy or the Ed Rising Club, gaining valuable experience for their future careers.
Seniors often have a free period during the day, and this enables them to travel to Grant or Washington Elementary, the two elementary schools involved in the program, to work with their partner for 30 minutes, and then travel back to the high school. During their time together, the partners play outside, make crafts, read books or play board games. More important are the conversations that happen during their time together.
“This is what the mentorship is all about,” Moreno said. “The little partners are so excited to see their big partners and often share the ups and downs of their week. Big partners have been able to help their little partners with behavior concerns in the classroom or problems at home, and brainstorm some solutions. The little partners are often excited to share their progress and successes.”
Attendance at one of the elementary schools for the 12 students who are mentored goes from a total of 86 absences on days they are not mentored to a mere eight on days the students meet with their mentors. But the benefits don’t end there.
The big Panther Partners also have reported benefits from the program. On the application for a scholarship from funds donated by a community member who wished to see the program grow, one applicant said, “Life as a high school student can be a lot, and taking this time to relax and be a kid again has greatly helped me with stress management. I am glad to know that becoming a Panther Partner has positively affected both of our lives. While I may not be making an impact on the world as a whole, I am making an impact on her world. Being a part of this program has helped me understand that some of the biggest effects can come from the smallest actions.”
Another big partner, Ana Fuentes Lopez, who plans to become a teacher, has found the experience helpful as a future educator.
“I think my favorite part about being a Panther Partner is realizing how differently younger kids see the world,” Lopez said. “They interpret situations very differently than we do. When my Panther Partners have spoken their thoughts about a game or a craft, sometimes I'll realize they view them in a completely different light than I do. It takes me by surprise and allows me to connect with them by understanding their interpretations about the things around them. I think it helped me get a small glimpse of the diversity my future classroom will hold. There are going to be a variety of personalities, backgrounds, cultures and learning styles in one room.”
Moreno said she never anticipated just how much the benefits would go both ways. One of the most touching stories comes from a senior who has had three little partners this year.
The mentor shared: “A close friend of mine died in December, and I did not want to do anything. I did not want to leave my house, let alone my bed. I remember my mom coming down to my room one Tuesday and telling me I needed to go see my partner. She said even if I didn't want to go, my partner would want to see me. Eventually, I got up and went. We went to play games like we usually do, but this week I was upset. I did not tell her why, but she came over and hugged me. I remember feeling so relieved. After I left, I sat and wondered why that hug meant so much to me. I now realize that it is because of the bond we have for each other. She often tells me about her home life while I sit and listen, so when the tables were switched and I was upset, she made sure to be there for me. Now she hugs me goodbye every week and even tells me she loves me sometimes. People often say things such as ‘Wow it is so great that you can be there for her.’ But as the time goes on, I realize I have needed her this year just as much as she has needed me.”
In the short time that this program has been in existence, it has grown from five matches the first year to 23 this year. Next year, Norfolk High School juniors also will be able to be mentors, if their schedule allows. As it grows, it is hoped that the program can be extended to the other elementary schools. Lots of former Grant students have come back to mentor at their old school, according to Moreno, who added, “We are also encouraging our fourth graders this year to remember good old Grant and come back to be a Panther Partner when they are in high school.”
In addition to the scholarship, the funds that were donated to grow the program provided all Panther Partners with custom-made T-shirts, and posters were created to bring awareness to the program. The partners also enjoyed a bowling party to celebrate the friendships made, marking the first time some of them had ever gone bowling.
It is hoped that some of the big partners will remember this experience and go on to be TeamMates or mentors of some kind later in life. One of the scholarship applicants even included a comment about this experience leading them to someday foster a child.
“That is a far-reaching impact that I didn’t see coming,” Moreno said. “We would love to double the number of partners and be able to offer more than one scholarship. These amazing students are so deserving.”