North Fork Area Transit is accepting registrations through Thursday, July 21, for student transportation in Norfolk using its new Tripper service.
Parents and guardians must register their children for the upcoming school year by calling 402-379-4595 or by stopping at the transit office, located in the southwest corner of the Norfolk Senior Center at 307 W. Prospect Ave. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The new Tripper routes serve bus stops located in neighborhoods where parents have indicated interest through the registration process. Tripper routes will be developed based upon requests and school start and dismissal times. Bus stops will be located within a block or two of a child’s home. Once all passengers on the route are boarded, the bus will travel to Norfolk schools for drop-off.
Tripper service provides additional public transit routes to supplement current ForkLift bus routes. These routes are in service only on school days. North Fork Area Transit can transport unaccompanied children, age 4 or older, to and from their destinations with this service; however, adult supervision for young children is recommended at bus stop locations. The cost is $1 per person, per one-way trip, or $30 per person, per month. Youth age 12 and up also may choose to utilize the existing ForkLift bus route system for free by going to a bus stop near them. Routes and bus time schedules may be found at northforkareatransit.com/forklift.
Because of the increased demand from the community for school transportation, Tripper service will begin in August. In the first half of 2022, youth ridership totaled approximately 3,000 one-way trips per month, which equates to approximately one-third of North Fork Area Transit’s total ridership.
“The new service allows us to continue to provide high-quality, safe, reliable and efficient public transportation to students and families,” said Jeff Stewart, executive director of North Fork Area Transit.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information, visit northforkareatransit.com/student. For questions, contact the North Fork Area Transit office at 402-379-4595 or email customerservice@northforkareatransit.com.