Opera Omaha’s annual Poetry & Music Project will culminate in a live concert presenting the world premiere of the songs inspired by poems from Nebraska students — including several from Northeast Nebraska.
This concert will premiere 15 original pieces with words from students set to music by professional composers Gabrielle Herbst and J.E. Hernández. These original poems, written by Nebraska students grades 3 through 12, were selected from a pool of 134 submissions across 14 Nebraska counties.
Their completed works will be performed by Opera Omaha artists and students from the University of Nebraska at Omaha at a free live concert on Sunday, May 7, at the Benson Theatre.
Selected poems from Northeast and North Central Nebraska students include: “Capturing the essence of your voice” by Maggie Dendinger of Cedar Catholic High School; “Joy” by Ava Noecker of Cedar Catholic; “The Land I Call Home” by Ava Stewart of Cedar Catholic; and “Untitled” by MaKenna Love of Norfolk Catholic.
Both Herbst and Hernández are recent alumni of The American Opera Project Composers & the Voice program. In the past few months, poets further developed their pieces in music workshops with the composers by collaborating in the behind-the-scenes artistic process.
All 135 submitted poems will be included in the Poetry & Music Project book which will be distributed to all poets, teachers, concert audience and available online in May.
Now in its sixth year, the Poetry & Music Project connects student poets and their words with composers to create original music and explore the connections between poetry and music.
Tickets are available at www.operaomaha.org/poetry.