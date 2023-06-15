Students in leadership positions at Northeast Community College have been recognized for their work over the past academic year. The acknowledgment came during the annual student leadership development series banquet in the Lifelong Learning Center.
Carissa Kollath, director of college engagement, shared with student leaders they should never forget how strong they are and how they have what it takes to make a difference wherever they go.
“We will never know the impact you made on the students we worked with. We helped them make friends, find their path, find campus resources, feel at home and stay engaged,” Kollath said. “We may never know the impact we have, the life-changing moments we share or the love felt, but I can promise you that by being a leader at Northeast, you have made a difference. Leaders are not born, they are made; it’s a choice each day to make an impact to stand tall, to be the lighthouse for others and to be the voice and not the echo.”
The student leadership development series comprises four leadership groups on the Norfolk campus: Resident assistants (RA), student activities council (SAC), student ambassadors and the student leadership association.
Kollath commended the students for their encouragement as they shone as leaders providing the student body with an exciting college experience.
“We took thousands of students on tours of campus and showed them what their future at Northeast could hold. We created community in our residence halls and made a fun and safe home for our students. We learned in our ‘Crossing the Line’ activity that we are not alone in our journeys; everyone in the room shared some of the similar struggles we endured. When you take the time to learn who a person is, you will see you have more in common than differences.”
Student leaders during the 2022-23 academic year at Northeast Community College included:
Student leadership association
President — Emily Carstens, Creighton; secretary — Hannah Stahl, Potter; members — Lucas Ransen, Norfolk; Lauren Rhodes, Gretna; Rachael Thomas, Stanton and Carter Hasemann, Wayne; advisers — Stacey Aldag and Carissa Kollath.
Student activities council
President — Dakota Clement, Norfolk; secretary — Bethany Rupprecht, Clarkson; members — Alexis Bartling, Verdigre; Logan Bleick, Norfolk; Adam DeKay, Niobrara; Marissa McClung, Elwood; Lucas Ransen, Norfolk; Taylor Rossman, Norfolk; Bridget Rupprecht, Clarkson; Kennedy Shores, Lincoln; Kaitlyn Schulze, Alliance; Hannah Stahl, Potter and Jaydn Weber, Norfolk; advisers — Carissa Kollath and Erika Rupprecht.
Student ambassadors
President — Rylee Seim, Columbus; vice president/secretary — Sidney Bourek, Fremont; members — Alexis Bartling, Verdigre; Natalie Brabec, Leigh; Megan DeLeon-Ortega, Schuyler; Renee Fisbeck, Valentine; Jonathan Gonzalaz, Schuyler; Katie Kuhlman, Bloomfield; Makynzie Loftus, Gillette, Wyoming; Kelly Pfeifer, Madison; Kate Osterhaus, Firth; Madelyn Pilakowski, Valentine; Owen Pruss, Fremont; Alexa Pulido, Norfolk; Emerson Randa, Verdigre and Gabriel Vargas, Schuyler; adviser — Haley Mattison.
Resident assistants
President — Greta Lindberg, Tekamah; vice president — Emilee Spitz, Columbus; secretary — Erica Derby, Keenesburg, Colorado; members — Parker Barnes, Wahoo; Eduardo Duque, Norfolk; Eulalia Gonzalez-Domingo, Madison; Jenna Hansen, Hampton; Natalie Kyle, Prosser; Eli McPhillips, Humphrey; Ahdriana Medrano, Grand Island; Dawson Samuelson, Wakefield; Jason Sjuts, Humphrey; Tavis Uhing, West Point; and Sophia Wostrel, Pierce; advisers — Cindy Bowers and Joe Smith.