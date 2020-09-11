Structure to be set on fire for training

Training exercise

A MEMBER of the Axtell fire department works to put out the fire during a fire fighter training in Hadar in 2015. The Norfolk Fire Division will be conducting a similar fire training this Sunday next to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. 

 Norfolk Daily News archive

The Norfolk Fire Division will be conducting live fire training on Sunday, Sept. 13, at a former residence at 2310 S. Fifth St., next to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The training activity will begin around 7 a.m. and last into the afternoon, as Norfolk and other area departments work together to enhance their firefighting skills and techniques.

Smoke and flames will be obvious to visitors and residents near the park throughout the training exercise, and ultimately the entire structure will be completely burned to the ground by the end of the drill.

Area residents or visitors to the park are asked to stay back at a safe distance and to be aware of emergency responders and apparatus moving around throughout the park area.

