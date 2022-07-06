Gusty winds led to downed power lines, but no tornadoes were reported as a storm rolled through the area Tuesday afternoon.
About 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to two separate locations in south Norfolk involving downed power lines.
Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of North Airport Road, where a large tree north of Bullseye Fire Sprinkler fell onto a power line, causing the line to collapse and start a fire in a brush area near several buildings.
Battle Creek Fire provided mutual aid, and the fire was mostly out by about 5:10 p.m. It appeared that an area of brush about the size of a basketball court had burned. No structures nearby — businesses and homes — were affected, said Norfolk Fire Capt. Landon Grothe. Some firefighters remained on scene until after 6 p.m.
Less than two minutes before firefighters were dispatched to the fire near Airport Road, emergency personnel were notified that there were downed power lines at 3207 S. 12th St., less than a mile east of the Airport Road fire.
Crews didn’t encounter a fire at the incident on 12th Street, so resources from that scene were diverted to the fire near Airport Road.
At the time that firefighters responded to both scenes, the National Weather Service showed that wind speeds in Norfolk were in excess of 30 mph with gusts around 50 mph.
Grant Otten, media relations specialist for Nebraska Public Power District, said NPPD addressed three outages in the Norfolk area that affected 96 customers. Each of the outages was reported about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday and they were all caused by trees falling on power lines, he said, including the locations on Airport Road and South 12th Street.
Otten said power was restored to all customers by 10:11 p.m.
Tom Rudloff, general manager at Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, said ERPPD wasn’t significantly affected by Tuesday’s storms. A tree knocked down a power line west of Elgin, he said, and about 30 irrigation welds were affected, but only about 20 customers lost power.
Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, said an estimated wind gust of 59 miles per hour was reported southwest of Norfolk mid-Tuesday afternoon. The strong gust was part of a system that moved through the area, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Antelope, Cedar, Madison, Pierce, Wayne, Boone and Knox counties throughout the afternoon.
The first severe thunderstorm warning for the area was issued at about 2:45 p.m. for counties west and northwest of Norfolk and threatened to bring 60 mph winds and hail. But for as threatening as it may have appeared, Gross said, it did not spur any tornadic activity.
Gross said personnel at the National Weather Service had seen a report on social media that a tornado had touched down in the Neligh area, but the weather service had no confirmed reports of tornadoes from radar or eyewitnesses during Tuesday’s storms.
“There wasn’t anything on radar to indicate there were any tornadoes in Nebraska yesterday,” Gross said.
“All I’m seeing is thunderstorm wind damage,” she said.
Marita Placek of Lynch said the wind in her area was strong enough to uproot trees and break off tree branches, but she did not hear any reports of damage or injuries in her area. She was, however, pleased with the inch of rain Lynch received.
“We definitely need it,” she said.
Tuesday’s weather system brought varying amounts of precipitation to Northeast Nebraska, but it was not enough to bring the Norfolk area out of its severe drought status, Gross said.
But some relief could be on the way.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night. Highs will reach the mid-80s before climbing back into the 90s for the latter part of the weekend.
Gross said the forecast for the area shows only a marginal risk for severe weather in Norfolk area, but localized heavy rainfall of up to 3 inches is possible, which could lead to flooding.