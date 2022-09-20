Two Norfolk residents were arrested on Monday after police reportedly located drugs at an apartment.
At 8:45 p.m., Norfolk police responded to an apartment in the 1300 block of East Grove Avenue for the complaint of a strong odor of marijuana coming the residence, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. When officers arrived, they approached the apartment and could smell marijuana coming from a window, Bauer said.
Officers approached the apartment and knocked. A resident who was identified as 22-year-old Bronwynn Birch of Norfolk answered the door with her dog. Birch left the door open as she put the dog away, Bauer said. With the door open, officers could see into the kitchen, where they allegedly saw marijuana, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia on the counter.
In a search of the apartment, Bauer said, more than 2 pounds of marijuana and numerous paraphernalia items were recovered. Officers also recovered a small amount of suspected cocaine. Birch shares the apartment with 20-year-old Garett Ladwig. Birch and Ladwig were arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.
Both were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.