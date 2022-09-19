Norfolk police arrested a man early Monday morning following commotion outside an apartment complex.
At 12:47 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of Prospect Avenue for a report of a suspicious person, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The caller said a man had been walking around the apartment complex parking lot, screaming and looking into the cars parked there.
Officers arrived and had contact with 62-year-old Joe Kleve of Norfolk. Earlier in the night, Bauer said, Kleve had been issued a trespass warning at the same property after officers had been called to the area several times for disturbances allegedly caused by Kleve.
Kleve was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespassing. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.