Work on Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue is set to begin this week.
The project includes the installation of storm drain, water, sanitary sewer and street reconstruction.
Eighth Street from Michigan Avenue south to Omaha Avenue will be closed with limited access to the businesses on the east side of Eighth Street. Michigan Avenue from the west side of Seventh Street to the east side of 10th Street also will be closed.
Lane restrictions will be in place on Highway 275. Motorists are being asked to use Omaha Avenue to access businesses on Eighth Street and to follow detours for alternate routes.
Questions and concerns may be directed to the city’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.