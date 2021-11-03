Work continues on concrete street improvements throughout Norfolk.
Construction will begin on Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9, or Wednesday, Nov. 10, weather permitting, according to a press release.
Repairs are slated for Sheridan south to the 1600 block of Hillview. The intersection at College View and Hillview will be closed, and residents need to find alternate routes. Questions related to the project should be directed to the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.
THE NORFOLK STREET DIVISION will begin painting the diagonal parking stalls and the mid-block crossings throughout downtown on Friday, Nov. 5, weather permitting.
Work will begin at First Street and Norfolk Avenue and traffic will be closed a block at a time, according to a press release. The city asks that drivers use caution when in the area.
Questions should be directed to the City of Norfolk street division at 402-844-2180.