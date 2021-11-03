Work continues on concrete street improvements throughout Norfolk.

Construction will begin on Hillview Drive from College View Drive to Sheridan Drive beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9, or Wednesday, Nov. 10, weather permitting, according to a press release.

Repairs are slated for Sheridan south to the 1600 block of Hillview. The intersection at College View and Hillview will be closed, and residents need to find alternate routes. Questions related to the project should be directed to the City of Norfolk engineering division at 402-844-2020.

THE NORFOLK STREET DIVISION will begin painting the diagonal parking stalls and the mid-block crossings throughout downtown on Friday, Nov. 5, weather permitting.

Work will begin at First Street and Norfolk Avenue and traffic will be closed a block at a time, according to a press release. The city asks that drivers use caution when in the area.

Questions should be directed to the City of Norfolk street division at 402-844-2180.

Tags

In other news

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State, UNMC partner on new pathway to nursing program

Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center have signed an affiliation agreement for an early admission pathway for Wayne State students who wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing at the UNMC College of Nursing Northern Division in Norfolk.

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

Takeaways from Tuesday's elections: Bad omens for Democrats

The off-year elections for governor in Virginia and New Jersey tend to receive outsize attention, and the results are mined for deeper meaning about what they portend for the midterm elections the following year that determine which party controls Congress.

Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

Man with knife injures 17 people on Tokyo train, starts fire

TOKYO (AP) — A man dressed in a Joker costume and brandishing a knife stabbed at least one passenger on a Tokyo commuter train before starting a fire, injuring passengers and sending people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said.