Two City of Norfolk divisions have received approval from the city council this week for a combined $80,000 in equipment purchases. In both instances, the council voted unanimously to approve the purchases.
Street division director Will Elwell addressed the council seeking to spend $37,836 to purchase a Falcon 4-Ton Transporter Asphalt Hot Box. Of that amount, $2,260 is included for shipping costs.
“This is a second-quarter purchase, so we’re a little early, but they’re expecting it to go up 4% to 7% at the first of the year.” Elwell said.
He said the city is able to perform cold patches when it comes to repairing potholes and other damage on roadways; however, the new equipment will allow for hot patches, which are more permanent and reduce the need for more patchwork over the same areas in the future.
Elwell added that the cold mix is about double in price compared to the hot mix, so this purchase also will help to save costs associated with patch work in the future. He said the cost savings associated with the new equipment would more than pay for the cost of purchase within a short period of time.
Following the street division purchase approval, water pollution control superintendent Robert Huntley asked council for authorization to purchase new air diffusers for the sequence batch reactor (SBR) system at the WPC facility.
SBR systems are used as an integral part of the wastewater treatment process as they release oxygen into activated waste materials.
Huntley said diffusers are typically changed out every five years; however, at the Norfolk facility, they are changed only as needed, which typically means they get extra usage from the diffusers, sometimes as much as two years, thereby resulting in a cost savings to the department.
The specific diffusers needed for the Norfolk plant are manufactured only by Vessco and will cost $42,140.
Both the street and WPC facilities were recently toured by new council members, who noted that both departments seemed to be running at a high level of efficiency.