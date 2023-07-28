Asphalt overlay and concrete repair work will continue next week.
Beginning Monday, July 31, East Monroe Avenue will be completely closed from First Street to the waste transfer station. Fourth Street to First Street will be partially closed with flagging operations, as well, according to the City of Norfolk.
A detour route of First Street to Omaha Avenue, then east on Omaha Avenue/Highway 275, then south on Victory Road should be used.
Work is expected to last two weeks.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to the city’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.