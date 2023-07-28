Asphalt overlay and concrete repair work will continue next week.

Beginning Monday, July 31, East Monroe Avenue will be completely closed from First Street to the waste transfer station. Fourth Street to First Street will be partially closed with flagging operations, as well, according to the City of Norfolk.

A detour route of First Street to Omaha Avenue, then east on Omaha Avenue/Highway 275, then south on Victory Road should be used.

Work is expected to last two weeks.

Questions regarding the project may be directed to the city’s engineering division at 402-844-2020.

Tags

In other news

Police, fire officials propose 2023-24 budgets

Police, fire officials propose 2023-24 budgets

Directors with both the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire Division have presented their proposed 2023-24 budgets. While both departments admit that there are challenges facing them in the coming year, the city remains safe and in good hands.

Recap of 2023-24 city budget review

Recap of 2023-24 city budget review

City administrator Andrew Colvin provided an overview of the 2023-24 budget to start Monday’s Norfolk city budget review session, followed by detailed budget presentations and discussions for all departments.

Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million

Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million

Lottery players will have another shot at a huge Mega Millions jackpot Friday night and a chance to break a stretch of more than three months without a big winner of the game.

Russian fighter jet fired flares at a US drone over Syria

Russian fighter jet fired flares at a US drone over Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Russian fighter jet flew within a few meters of a U.S. drone over Syria and fired flares at it, striking the American aircraft and damaging it, the U.S. military said Tuesday, the latest in a string of aggressive intercepts by Russia in the region.