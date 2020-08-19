Residents of Norfolk were given a chance Tuesday night to see how the future of the roads in Norfolk is expected to look.
Steve Rames gave a brief overview of the city’s one- and six-year plans, including major projects like Benjamin Avenue reconstruction slated to start next year and finish in 2022 and a roundabout at First Street and Braasch Avenue in the same time frame.
The roundabout, scheduled for 2021-22, attracted discussion, with attendees noting the cost and frustrations that come with a newly installed roundabout.
Rames said while the current intersection isn’t necessarily unsafe, it would provide for more “traffic calming.”
Other projects within the next two years include River Point Square at Third Street and Norfolk Avenue and a bridge replacement at First Street and Norfolk Avenue.
In the future, more bridge maintenance and repairs are planned, along with miscellaneous street work budgeted each year.
A slight budget cut will be coming in the next few years. Although $750,000 has been budgeted for miscellaneous street work this year, that will be reduced to $550,000 for the next three years due to reduced revenues caused by COVID-19.
But major projects remain on schedule, as they are not funded by the city directly. Instead, about 80% of those funds come from the state gas tax.
About 30 people were in attendance, which was a positive turnout, Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said.
“I’m happy with the turnout,” Moenning said. “More people attended than I’ve ever seen at a streets meeting.”
The increased turnout may be due in part because of a focus by the city to raise awareness about the open house and getting more people involved in the future of the roads.
“I think there’s a lot of interest in infrastructure and modernization in the community and some of the new focus on designating resources to these projects,” he said. “We really emphasized this event as an opportunity for a conversation between our city engineers and citizens to discuss the future of our streets.”
For those who missed the meeting, a copy of the slideshow and a pre-recorded version of Rames’ presentation are available on the city’s Facebook page.