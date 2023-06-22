City and construction officials provided an update on the Benjamin Avenue and First Street road construction projects on Wednesday afternoon, and both projects are moving ahead on schedule.
Benjamin Avenue
BX Civil and Construction officials said that even though there have been unexpected issues, they continue to move forward with paving on Riverside Boulevard and Square Turn Boulevard as well as work on the box culverts along Benjamin Avenue.
Work also continue on light boxes and tie-ins at other intersections, and landscape and irrigation work should begin as soon as next week as part of the completion of Phase I-B of the project.
Phase II should begin in early August, and officials will provide another update before the start of school in the fall to inform citizens about traffic flow in and around school zones in the area.
Completion date for the Benjamin project is still November of this year.
First Street
With work at the intersection of First Street and Norfolk Avenue being completed, United Contractors will turn its attention to completion of the roundabout at Braasch Avenue and the work on the river project. Officials said the First Street bridge would be completed in about one month. Work on the roads in the area will be completed in about two months, and then the focus will shift to sidewalks and completion work on the project.
Officials expect another project update meeting to be in late July or early August.