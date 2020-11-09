Some Norfolkans may enjoy the snow and even look forward to it. But Mark Miller isn’t one of them.
“Snow, to me, is stressful. I’m on call 24/7,” said Miller, Norfolk street supervisor. “Police will call me any hour of the night for salt and stuff and then I can’t go back to sleep because I’m thinking about my staff out there.”
Miller’s worked on snow and ice removal for 40 years, he said.
“For me, (snow and ice removal) is second nature. I probably could do it in my sleep,” Miller said. “There probably hasn’t been a street that I have not touched with a plow in this whole city in my 40 years.”
Still, the job hasn’t gotten any easier, Miller said. The street division has used the same basic removal plan since the 1980s, but as the city grows, so do the streets.
“The (snow and ice) plan is basically unchanged from year to year,” Miller said. “The only thing that changes is the snow routes continue to get longer.”
This means more work for Miller’s staff, he said.
Fortunately, the street division will get some help this year.
City staff from other divisions will assist the street division when needed, Miller said. There will be two shifts of workers, the second being mostly employees from the other divisions.
Miller said he also has extra equipment to help speed up snow and ice removal this year.
Miller said the street division faces a new potential threat this year, though: COVID-19.
“If that were to go through our workforce, we don’t have spare employees where we can replace everybody,” Miller said. “We figure that we can maybe go without three to make the plan still work.”
So far, there haven’t been any cases of the virus among his staff, Miller said.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Go to https://norfolkne.gov/government/departments/street-division/snow-removal-sanding.html for information on the snow and ice removal plan and see answers to frequently asked questions.