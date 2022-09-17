The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.

* * *

WHAT: Norfolk City Council.

WHEN: Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.

PUBLIC HEARINGS

— Public hearing to consider a request from Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition replat and its related ordinance.

—  Public hearing to discuss the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year plan for street improvements and its related resolution.

REGULAR AGENDA

— Consideration of a resolution approving the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority allowed upon the affirmative vote of at least 75% of the council.

— Consideration of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 appropriations, approving the proprietary budget and approving the strategic plan.

— Consideration of a resolution approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2022-23 in amounts different from fiscal year 2021-22.

— Consideration of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 classification and pay plan.

— Consideration of an ordinance amending city code to address false alarm fees when the owner of the alarm does not have a current permit as required by city code.

— Consideration of an ordinance amending city code to update ambulance fees; false alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and to restructure recreation fees. This ordinance has an operative date of Oct. 1.

— Consideration of an amendment to the agreement for engineering services between the City of Norfolk and Black & Veatch Corp. for water system planning services for an amount not to exceed $56,614.

— Consideration to move forward with the purchase of two Swenson Salters from Midwest Service and Sales Co. for the amount of $53,468, for use by the streets division.

PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD

— No action can occur at this time.

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that.

Tags

In other news

Floods in Italy kill 10; Survivors plucked from roofs, trees

Floods in Italy kill 10; Survivors plucked from roofs, trees

CANTIANO, Italy (AP) — Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up into trees to await rescue.

China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

China's Xi calls for effort to prevent 'color revolutions'

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his Central Asian neighbors on Friday not to allow outsiders to destabilize them with “color revolutions" and offered to set up a regional counterterrorism training center.

Regional notes for Sept. 16

Regional notes for Sept. 16

Author to speak at Oakdale library; open house for Clarkson museum; ELVPHD board to meet; outage planned for parts of Boyd, Knox and Holt counties.

Westside Elementary School named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Westside Elementary School named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

Westside Elementary School, one of the seven elementary schools of Norfolk Public Schools, has been honored as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. This highly prestigious honor is awarded to schools considered “Exemplary High Performing” by national standards. The school applications are eva…