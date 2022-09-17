The public is invited to attend a meeting of a regional governmental body based in Madison County at which tax dollars may be spent.
WHAT: Norfolk City Council.
WHEN: Monday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Norfolk City Council chambers, 309 N. Fifth St.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Public hearing to consider a request from Wyndham Hills of Norfolk to consider a zoning change from R-1 (Single Family Residential District), to R-2 (One and Two Family Residential District) on property located directly north of Wyndham Hills Addition and Wyndham Hills Second Addition replat and its related ordinance.
— Public hearing to discuss the 2023-32 capital improvement program, which includes the 2022-27 one- and six-year plan for street improvements and its related resolution.
REGULAR AGENDA
— Consideration of a resolution approving the additional 1% increase in restricted fund authority allowed upon the affirmative vote of at least 75% of the council.
— Consideration of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 appropriations, approving the proprietary budget and approving the strategic plan.
— Consideration of a resolution approving the property tax requests for fiscal year 2022-23 in amounts different from fiscal year 2021-22.
— Consideration of an ordinance approving the fiscal year 2022-23 classification and pay plan.
— Consideration of an ordinance amending city code to address false alarm fees when the owner of the alarm does not have a current permit as required by city code.
— Consideration of an ordinance amending city code to update ambulance fees; false alarm fees; building, electrical, mechanical and plumbing permit fees; subdivision plat approval fees; garbage and trash fees; water, sewer, stormwater and wastewater rates and fees; zoning district map and conditional use permit fees; and to restructure recreation fees. This ordinance has an operative date of Oct. 1.
— Consideration of an amendment to the agreement for engineering services between the City of Norfolk and Black & Veatch Corp. for water system planning services for an amount not to exceed $56,614.
— Consideration to move forward with the purchase of two Swenson Salters from Midwest Service and Sales Co. for the amount of $53,468, for use by the streets division.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
— No action can occur at this time.
