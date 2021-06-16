WINSIDE — A variety of events for the family are planned this Father’s Day weekend in Winside.
Events begin Friday, June 18, with a slow-pitch softball tournament at Weible Field at 6 p.m. Next up is a kids obstacle course at 6:30 p.m. at the tennis courts, followed by a 5K and one-mile run or walk at 7 p.m. Meet at the tennis court ahead of time.
Saturday, June 19, will be alumni day. Sand volleyball begins at 9 a.m. at B&B Storage, with “almost golf” at 10 a.m. at Winside High School. Dodgeball will be at Winside High School at 1 p.m.
There also will be a lawn mower and golf cart poker run at 3 p.m. at T3 Ag Repair. At 5 p.m., there will be food trucks on Main Street, followed by a corn hole tournament at 6:45 p.m. on Main Street.
From 5 to 9 p.m., there will be an alumni banquet at the auditorium. All classes ending in 0 and 1 will be honored.
Backyard Spirits will perform at the street dance from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Proceeds will go to park renovation and Winside Fire & Rescue. Lawn chairs are welcome.
Sunday will begin with a food court from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the auditorium. Offerings will include homemade pies, sandwiches, snacks and drinks.
Also on Sunday, there will be the sixth annual Gene Topp Memorial Car/Truck/Tractor Show on Main Street from 1 to 4 p.m.
Other events on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. will be an open house and book sale at the Lied Winside Public Library, open house at the museum, bounce houses in the park and an ice cream truck and petting zoo at the park.
The parade of wheels will be on Main Street at 2 p.m., with a 5-point pitch tournament at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. Finally, the Burt Heithold Band will play at the auditorium.
Many of the events require a cost to attend or participate.