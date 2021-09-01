Street plans

NORFOLK CITY ENGINEER Steve Rames speaks at Wednesday afternoon’s One and Six Year Street Plan meeting at the Norfolk Public Library.

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

Norfolk’s streets are rated “fair” on average, barely.

The pavement condition index for Norfolk’s streets is a 62, a few points above the bottom of the “fair” range.

Steve Rames, the city engineer, laid out Norfolk’s plan to improve street conditions at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The city has set aside $3.25 million for street improvements for 2022, Rames said. This is down from the 2021 amount of $3,782,253. That amount was boosted by federal money from the COVID-19 relief packages.

In the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, the city designated $1.3 million in resurfacing projects and $1.35 million in concrete repairs among other projects.

In the next fiscal year, the city slated funds for projects such as:

— Work on Eighth Street from Michigan to Omaha Avenue

— Replacing the bridge over the North Fork on First Street

— Widening Benjamin Avenue to add a turning lane from 13th Street to First Street

— Work on Michigan Avenue from Seventh Street to 10th Street and Wood Street to 13th Street

— Mill and overlay on North First Street, North Victory Road and East Monroe Avenue

— Work on 25th Street from Benjamin to Eisenhower Avenue.

Maintaining and improving Norfolk’s streets is a balancing act, Rames said. It is more cost effective to spend resources maintaining new streets so they last longer, but older streets need to be repaired eventually.

Lonnie Burlund of JEO Consulting also spoke at the meeting. The city hired JEO to help assess the condition of the streets and create a management plan going forward.

The challenge is no city ever has enough resources to fix all of its street problems, said Burlund, who previously worked as a city engineer in Lincoln.

“We live in kind of an unfortunate area in terms of Mother Nature,” Burlund said. “You’ll never have enough money to fix everything perfectly.”

The trick is to look at the streets program as a whole, not on a project-by-project basis, and use data to prioritize where the city spends money, he said.

“You can get where you’re streamlining and being more efficient, for sure,” Burlund said.

Tags

In other news

Vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

Vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65% of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. But supply constraints remain for the world’s largest maker of vaccines and experts say it’s unlikely India will reach …

Ida’s not done, Kate persists, Tropical Storm Larry forms

Ida’s not done, Kate persists, Tropical Storm Larry forms

HURLEY, Va. (AP) — Hurricane Ida’s remnants caused flash flooding that knocked about 20 homes off their foundations and washed several trailers away in western Virginia. More severe weather was predicted Wednesday, with heavy rains stretching into New England and tornadoes likely in parts of…

County board reviews ways to stop the coronavirus

County board reviews ways to stop the coronavirus

MADISON — With what appears to be a resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of the United States, including Nebraska, the Madison County Board of Commissioners reviewed its COVID-19 protocol for county employees on Tuesday.