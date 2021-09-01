Norfolk’s streets are rated “fair” on average, barely.
The pavement condition index for Norfolk’s streets is a 62, a few points above the bottom of the “fair” range.
Steve Rames, the city engineer, laid out Norfolk’s plan to improve street conditions at a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
The city has set aside $3.25 million for street improvements for 2022, Rames said. This is down from the 2021 amount of $3,782,253. That amount was boosted by federal money from the COVID-19 relief packages.
In the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, the city designated $1.3 million in resurfacing projects and $1.35 million in concrete repairs among other projects.
In the next fiscal year, the city slated funds for projects such as:
— Work on Eighth Street from Michigan to Omaha Avenue
— Replacing the bridge over the North Fork on First Street
— Widening Benjamin Avenue to add a turning lane from 13th Street to First Street
— Work on Michigan Avenue from Seventh Street to 10th Street and Wood Street to 13th Street
— Mill and overlay on North First Street, North Victory Road and East Monroe Avenue
— Work on 25th Street from Benjamin to Eisenhower Avenue.
Maintaining and improving Norfolk’s streets is a balancing act, Rames said. It is more cost effective to spend resources maintaining new streets so they last longer, but older streets need to be repaired eventually.
Lonnie Burlund of JEO Consulting also spoke at the meeting. The city hired JEO to help assess the condition of the streets and create a management plan going forward.
The challenge is no city ever has enough resources to fix all of its street problems, said Burlund, who previously worked as a city engineer in Lincoln.
“We live in kind of an unfortunate area in terms of Mother Nature,” Burlund said. “You’ll never have enough money to fix everything perfectly.”
The trick is to look at the streets program as a whole, not on a project-by-project basis, and use data to prioritize where the city spends money, he said.
“You can get where you’re streamlining and being more efficient, for sure,” Burlund said.