A portion of Pasewalk Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, June 16.

The eastbound traffic lane of Pasewalk from Highway 275 to the entrances of Big Red Sports Bar and Madison County Bank will be closed for about an hour starting at 9:30 a.m. while pedestrian crosswalk markings are installed.

Driveways to adjacent businesses will remain open.

Installation of adjacent crosswalk markings will continue at this intersection as well as at the intersections of Highway 275 and 25th Street and Highway 275 and 20th Street throughout the day; however, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction while the work is being done.

