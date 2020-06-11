The City of Norfolk Street Department will be working on street panel replacement on South 25th Street from Highway 275 south to the west private drive of Wal-Mart and the adjacent shopping center. The closure of the street is expected to last approximately two weeks. During this time, access to Wal-Mart and the shopping center will be available only from Pasewalk Avenue.
In other news
Despite the coronavirus, the annual Norfolk Independence Day fireworks celebration will still go on — just in a different way.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Celebrities from the former hit TV show “One Tree Hill,” are calling on a university in North Carolina to remove one of its professors after he called the state’s governor “Massa Cooper” on Twitter.
Hundreds of community members dug into their pockets recently to donate to nonprofits for the Norfolk Area Big Give event.
BATTLE CREEK — It took a lot of resources and combined efforts, but the challenging task of putting together a cattle show in less than two months proved to be well worth the effort.
Wednesday was the first day that businesses selected to take part in the “Regrow 2020” match program could begin selling gift cards.
Nebraska Extension in Madison County is opening to the public Thursday, June 11. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Aftershock, the after-school program with Norfolk Public Schools, has received an $18,000 grant to create a broadcasting club for students.
LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska potentially faces nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural losses from the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said Wednesday.
North Eastwood Street from Trailridge Road to Benjamin Avenue will be shut down starting Thursday for street repairs, according to the Woodland Park Sanitary and Improvement District board in Stanton County.