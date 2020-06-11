The City of Norfolk Street Department will be working on street panel replacement on South 25th Street from Highway 275 south to the west private drive of Wal-Mart and the adjacent shopping center. The closure of the street is expected to last approximately two weeks. During this time, access to Wal-Mart and the shopping center will be available only from Pasewalk Avenue.

In other news

Private farm used to put on cattle show

BATTLE CREEK — It took a lot of resources and combined efforts, but the challenging task of putting together a cattle show in less than two months proved to be well worth the effort.

Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension in Madison County is opening to the public Thursday, June 11. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Potential Nebraska ag losses

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska potentially faces nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural losses from the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

Woodland Park closures

North Eastwood Street from Trailridge Road to Benjamin Avenue will be shut down starting Thursday for street repairs, according to the Woodland Park Sanitary and Improvement District board in Stanton County.