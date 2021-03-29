Parts of First Street will be closed as of noon Monday, March 29.

The Norfolk Street Division will be doing maintenance work on portions of First Street from Andrews Drive to Eisenhower Avenue in the northern part of the city.

The street will remain closed until further notice, the city said.

Tags

In other news

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

Former officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death gets underway

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer went on trial Monday in the death of George Floyd, which sparked outrage across the U.S. and beyond after bystander video showed Derek Chauvin press his knee on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes as the Black man went limp.

Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. Until last week, that is, when the goose was beheaded by strong winds.

WHO draft report says animals likely source of COVID-19

WHO draft report says animals likely source of COVID-19

BEIJING (AP) — A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.