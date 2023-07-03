Despite a 24-hour wait, it was plainly evident over the weekend that the community’s love for Boomfest runs just as intense as the rain that drenched the area on Saturday a few hours before the event’s start at 1 p.m.
Big Bang Boom, parent company of Boomfest, explained in a social media post how mud and other unfavorable ground conditions caused by the thunderstorms prompted the decision to postpone Saturday’s itinerary to Sunday. Organizers also reminded attendees of their commitment to safety and desire to offer an “enjoyable experience” in the post published at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
By 9:30 p.m. Sunday, attendees of all ages enveloped the shores, hills, and just about every square inch of viewing area at Skyview Lake in anticipation for one of the area’s grandest fireworks sequences. LED sticks, jewelry and Frisbees also abounded among crowd members, which previous Daily News coverage has estimated at around 10,000.
After a 15-minute late start, the first few bursts of fireworks and lights were set off around 10 p.m., coupled with an ominous female voice that appeared to read a narration that many audience members found inaudible.
Following the seemingly rough start, gold and red strobes took flight alongside the raising of the flag. In the background, Norfolk resident and “American Idol” contestant Cam Amen sung the national anthem.
There was no discrimination when it came to size, color, grandiosity, pattern and brightness of the fireworks that were set ablaze last night. As the show went on, the illuminations generally got bigger, and it became difficult to turn away from the 120 new pyrotechnic technologies equipped during the sequence.
But Saturday’s postponement brought a polarizing set of opinions shared by Facebook users that proliferated online both before and after the official announcement of the postponement. Some were pleased that event coordinators considered potential safety risks, while others argued how the delay could cause inconveniences. One user went so far as to compare organizers to former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin and demanded to be notified of a plan.
“It couldn’t be further from being America Day than for you all to be honoring the former leader of the USSR by Stalin anymore,” the user continued.
Brandon Miller of Minnesota, who was raised in Northeast Nebraska and had to return to his hometown of Stewartville on Sunday morning, offered a different point of view. While he expressed disappointment in the delay, he maintained the show’s undeniable excellence.
“It’s an amazing show versus what we have in Minnesota. Most fireworks are illegal in Minnesota, so my family and I try to come back most years for the show,” he said.
He added how Boomfest was one of the many pearls from his youth that his own children later came to enjoy.
“Obviously we are disappointed that it was postponed. I heard it will be streamed (online), but it’s not the same as being in the park to get the full effect, sounds, feels and smells of the fireworks,” he said.
Julie Meyer of Wisconsin also left Norfolk dissatisfied Sunday morning.
“I can’t really tell you what we liked about it as we were only able to go to the classic car show Friday night, and that was a disappointment,” Meyer told the Daily News. “We have three to four times as many classic cars show up at the shows near (my family).”
WITH STORMY WEATHER in the rearview mirror, thousands gathered Sunday to enjoy a U-Hop Inflatable Midway and North Fork Outfitting kayak rentals as some of the many entertainment options offered on the eastern side of Skyview Lake. There were also two displays: One of a LifeNet Helicopter and American Legion Riders’ motorcycles.
An intersection of live pop, country, rock and acoustic tunes deputized the performances of four bands.: Frippary, Spelling Tuesday, Boundless and Neon Lights. Interestingly, the afternoon’s opening act, Frippary, is an 11-month-old group assembled in Norfolk that already has “many performances under their belt,” according to the band leader’s LinkedIn profile.
“I thought (Frippary) had a good stage presence and I liked them,” Shaun Cahill of Norfolk said.
But the fireworks display stole the show as a thunderous, continuous set of beaming fireworks shot at the tail end of the night easily replaced the job of nearby streetlamps. Heat from fireballs shot during the conclusion of the show were felt at the eastern side of Skyview Lake, located directly across from the Big Bang Boom command center.
“It was a great night,” Cahill said.