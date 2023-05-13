Northeast Community College’s 50th graduation started off with a bit of “great news.”
Leah Barrett, president of the college, told the crowd gathered for the event that Friday afternoon’s ceremony would be sped up as the threat of severe weather grew.
“We know that there are storms in the region, so I have some really great news for you. You’re going to have this program sped up just a bit, so I don’t think anyone’s going to argue with me there,” Barrett said.
About 45 minutes later, the blare of tornado sirens interrupted the distribution of diplomas as they moved alphabetically through the names that begin with “B.” Barrett once again stepped up to the podium to stop the ceremony and explain the evacuation procedure from the gym so attendees could seek shelter.
“Those of you that are in line, I’m very sorry,” Barrett said. “You’re still going to get your degrees, I promise.”
Across town, Norfolk Catholic High School was gearing up for its graduation ceremony, which was supposed to start with a Mass at 5:30 p.m. But the same tornado warning — which was first issued at 3:58 p.m. for southwestern Madison County — delayed the event from getting underway until the warning expired at 6 p.m.
Amy Wattier, Norfolk Catholic’s high school principal, said students and staff had to take shelter three times before the Mass began.
“Our students and our graduates handled it really well,” Wattier said.
For the most part, Norfolk escaped the brunt of the damage caused by the severe weather that tracked across much of the state on Friday and likely spawned several tornadoes.
Other places around the area weren’t as fortunate.
Clint Aegerter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Services office in Omaha, said damage surveys were getting underway, so the finer details of Friday’s storms were not yet clear. But there were many reports of damage from a variety of areas.
“I think we’re going to end up with a handful of tornadoes,” he said. “It’s hard to say an exact number at this point.”
Aegerter said he believed one of the hardest hit areas started just east of North Bend, where a long track of damage tracked north toward Hooper to the Lyons area.
“We’re not sure if that’s a continuous track or a touch-down multiple times, but that’s where we’ve seen the worst damage,” Aegerter said.
Another damage report came from Pilger, a town whose residents are all too familiar with the wreckage severe weather can bring. The Stanton County community — which was nearly leveled by a tornado during an outbreak in 2014 — saw campers flipped, farm structures damaged and large trees snapped during Friday’s storms.
“There was a measured gust (of wind) in Pilger of 62 miles per hour from a personal weather station there. There were some power lines down around there,” Aegerter said.
Mike Frohberg, Stanton County Emergency Management director, said some farmers are dealing with field flooding but that there wasn’t believed to be any widespread issues. One farmer south of Stanton recorded 3 inches of rain, Frohberg said.
Frohberg, who was monitoring storms through much of Friday afternoon and evening, said he didn’t see any tornadoes, but some of the damage in the area was indicative that a tornado may have touched down.
“We definitely had some strong rotation last night,” he said.
In the Clarkson area, a hog barn was destroyed, and debris in the area blew about 2 miles, Frohberg said. Stanton County did not receive any injury reports.
Frohberg said the National Weather Service planned to be in Stanton County on Saturday to survey numerous locations affected by Friday’s storms.
In addition to structures and trees, power lines were downed in parts of Northeast Nebraska, leaving customers without power.
At 6 p.m. Friday, Burt County Public Power District had more than 1,000 customers without power, according to the district’s Facebook page. By 10 p.m., about 464 customers were without power, many of whom remained without power through the night because of several broken transmission structures in the southern part of the district.
Several crews worked through the night to restore power, and about 250 customers were still awaiting restoration at 9 a.m. Saturday. Crews in Burt County planned to address individual outages through the day Saturday.
K.C. Bang, Burt County Emergency Management director, said in a Facebook post that multiple injuries were reported and several structures in the Oakland and Lyons area experienced moderate to severe damage. Bang did not immediately respond to a phone call Saturday morning.
Grant Otten, media relations specialist for NPPD, said most of NPPD’s retail customers were not affected. Several wholesale customers in Stanton, Burt and Cuming counties, however, dealt with outages and were working to restore power to customers Friday evening into Saturday morning.
Todd Knutson, operations manager at Elkhorn Rural Public Power District, said his district “didn’t have any major issues.”
A chance of thunderstorms was expected to remain in the forecast throughout the day and into the evening for Norfolk on Saturday, and a chance of showers would linger through Sunday night before turning to mostly cloudy skies for the early part of the week.