Tekamah tornado path

TORNADO DEBRIS signature was evident at this location. A swath of corn and soybeans approximately 30 to 50 feet wide were badly damaged or torn out of the ground. No nearby homes or barns were damaged.

 National Weather Service

Up to seven confirmed tornadoes — including three in Northeast Nebraska — popped up in storms that rolled through the area Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Omaha said the windstorm tracked across nearly all of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa on the morning of July 12, producing winds of 60 to 80 mph with stronger downbursts that contained wind speeds up to 100 mph. The strongest measured wind gust was 82 mph in Dodge County, but some of the high-end straight line wind damage suggests wind speeds up to 100 mph occurred.

The storm also produced a few embedded tornadoes, including one in Colfax County that appears to have impacted homes and trees on the west side of Howells, causing roof damage and the shifting of the walls in a garage. A tornado in Cuming County brought an intense downburst starting on the north side of Bancroft, denting a grain bin, destroying an outbuilding and snapping trees. As this tornado continued east, it also damaged a shed and knocked over a tractor trailer. The tornadoes in Howells and Bancroft both measured 1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

In Burt County, an EF-0 tornado tore out a roughly 50-foot wide swath of corn and soybeans, but no homes or structures were damaged, according to the weather service.

The other tornadoes spawned by Wednesday’s storms occurred in Iowa. All but one of the tornadoes was preceded by a wireless emergency alert. No injuries were reported from these storms.

