Sunday’s weather looked ominous and sounded threatening, but in light of the morning after, it probably wasn’t a tornado that roared through the area.
At 5:47 p.m., the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley issued a tornado warning for parts of Cuming, Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties, including the city of Norfolk, after a public-confirmed tornado was reported 4 miles southeast of Battle Creek.
But looking at the storm with the benefit of hindsight, meteorologist Taylor Nicolaisen said he and others at the Omaha/Valley office are under the impression that Sunday’s storm did not produce a tornado.
“From the comfort of our quiet morning this morning, it doesn’t look like it was a tornado,” he said. “The problem is it was so windy and dusty and, in some places, smoky. Visibility wasn’t really good,” Nicolaisen said. “It looked pretty scary at times, and you couldn’t see very well. But looking at it this morning, we ... think it probably wasn’t a tornado.”
That doesn’t meant Sunday’s storm didn’t have potential for damage. In the southwest area of town — near Norfolk Regional Airport — a 60 mph wind gust was reported. As the storm zipped past Pierce, a 73.1 mph wind gust was reported by resident Aaron Anderson, who lives on the east side of the community; a 72 mph gust near Pierce was the official report confirmed by the weather service office.
“There were reports of some car damage with some hail out by Meadow Grove. There were one-and-a-quarter-inch hail stones. There were some reports of a car getting damage as a branch was blown down onto the car,” Nicolaisen said.
It was a difficult way to receive what little rain the system brought — if it brought any at all. Norfolk remained dry throughout the storm. Anderson reported that he received only 0.17 of an inch of rain.
The weather system’s stinginess regarding precipitation seems par for the course for the area as the drought continues and unseasonable high temperatures make the situation worse.
Before Sunday’s system moved through, Norfolk hit a record-high temperature of 89, upending the previous record of 87, which had stood since 1927.
Temperatures for the remainder of the week will be closer to normal for this time of year as highs climb to around 60 degrees through the end of the week, according to the Omaha/Valley office.
But don’t expect any miracles regarding drought relief anytime soon. As La Nina wraps up its stretch of three consecutive years, a dry November is expected to precede a dry winter, Nicolaisen said.
“That looks like it’s going to end this spring,” Nicolaisen said of La Nina. “That’s not necessarily more rain, but it may be closer to normal in the spring.”
Nicolaisen said the Norfolk area’s drought is as bad as it can get as far as how it’s categorized on the drought index, but conditions are expected to get worse and expand before a normal weather pattern returns.
“I would pin my hopes on spring,” Nicolaisen said.