A church lost its steeple and a school lost its roof on Monday as storms rolled through Northeast Nebraska.
Plainview Elementary School in Plainview and Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa were among the structures receiving major damage from a system that produced wind, hail and heavy rain and also knocked down power lines and trees.
Darron Arlt, superintendent of Plainview Public Schools, said the damage at the elementary school happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday as strong winds caught the lip of the building’s capped, pitched roof.
“It was like a hurricane,” Arlt said of what he believes were about five minutes of strong straight-line winds.
Arlt said the building originally had a flat rock roof that was later pitched and covered with metal. Monday’s winds peeled off a roughly 60-foot-by-40-foot piece of the metal cap and blew it across the street. It took out a light pole and damaged several cars before slamming into the north wall of the high school, he said.
“It just slammed into that (wall) and destroyed about four cars parked there. It crushed one. It looks like it went into a trash compactor,” Arlt said.
While there was damage to the exterior of the high school, Arlt said it was fortunate that the wall was able to stop the large portion of the roof: “Who knows how far it would’ve gone? If it would’ve gotten on top (of the high school), it would’ve taken out the new rooftop units for air.”
Although the damage did not leave the school completely exposed, some of the 2 inches of rain dumped in Plainview by Monday’s storm leaked into the hallway and classrooms of the elementary school, Arlt said.
Damage assessment to the schools began shortly after the storm subsided. Ceiling tiles will need to be replaced and about 10 classrooms were affected by the storm, but he anticipates none of it will prevent school from starting as scheduled next month.
Wet insulation could be found up to about four blocks away from the school, and Arlt said the community pool would be closed until all of the insulation could be removed from the water. Still, Arlt added, it was encouraging to see community members, kids and patrons out helping with clean-up on Tuesday morning.
Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Omaha, said the school was among the worst of the widespread reports of structural damage from Monday’s storm. She said the damage pattern had yet to be assessed to determine if the destruction was caused by straight-line winds or tornadic activity, but evidence thus far pointed to straight-line winds.
Storms began moving into Northeast Nebraska early Monday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., the National Weather Service in Omaha issued its first severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Knox County and northwestern Cedar County, with strong winds and hail expected as part of the storm. The warnings were later extended and expanded into northwestern Pierce County, as well as parts of Antelope County, with radar indicating 2-inch hail.
In Wausa, the storm blew the steeple off Thabor Lutheran Church.
Dave Carlson, who serves as the chairman of the property committee at the church, said staff and children were inside Thabor Tots Daycare, located in the south end of the church basement, when the storm came through and tore off the church steeple on the north side of the structure.
“It made a terrible racket,” Carlson said. “There’s a hole punched in the roof. It made an awful, loud bang and hit right on the playground area right next to the west side of the church.”
Carlson said there’s now a cover over where the steeple had been, and a temporary roof will be put on until a decision can be made on how best to move forward. There were no injuries reported after the church was damaged Monday, but Carlson said the damage at the church reflects what can be found throughout many other areas in Wausa. Although Carlson said he had not yet seen it himself, he had heard reports of a lot of tree damage in Wausa’s park.
“There’s structural damage all over town where trees came down on homes,” he said. “We were without power from the beginning of the storm until about 9 or 10 o’clock.”
Doyle Hazen, general manager of North Central Public Power District in Creighton, said North Central was called to respond to spotty outages across parts of Knox, Antelope and Pierce counties, with the bulk of outages happening in and around Plainview and some near Brunswick.
All of the employees that North Central had available on Monday night were utilized between 5 and 10 p.m., with some working overnight, Hazen said. Most, if not all, of North Central’s customers had their power restored by Tuesday morning, he added.
Todd Knutson, operations manager at Elkhorn Rural Public Power District in Battle Creek, said his district dealt with only one outage.
Grant Otten, media relations specialist for Nebraska Public Power District, said NPPD did not respond to any outages in the Norfolk area.
According to the National Weather Service, the highest wind gust measured from the storm was 63 mph in the Magnet area, but Gross said she believed Monday’s storm had packed a much stronger punch than what the measurements reflected because of the type of damage being reported.
In Wausa, Carlson said he remembers seeing storm damage in the past, but Monday’s storm will leave an impression.
“This is the worst storm damage we’ve ever seen,” he said.
