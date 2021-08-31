A flood warning remained in effect until mid-afternoon on Tuesday for a large swath of Northeast Nebraska.
The alert was issued before 6 a.m. after heavy rains fell as part of a broad storm system that moved through the area overnight.
The first warning for severe weather was issued at about 10:30 p.m. Monday for parts of Wayne County. A radar-indicated storm was expected to roll over Carroll and bring high winds and hail. Other severe thunderstorm warnings issued from the National Weather Service office in Omaha/Valley followed throughout the night, stretching as far west as Verdigre.
Madison, Wayne, Stanton and Pierce counties received warnings about the incoming storm a few minutes before midnight. Issuing the flood warning on Tuesday morning, the weather service said radar had indicated up to 6 inches of rain had fallen, and the system had the potential to drop up to another inch before it moved out of the area.
At Mike and Abby Lueken’s house on the west side of Pierce, the storm topped out their rain gauge with 5 inches of precipitation and brought at least a 20-minute barrage of hail around midnight.
“We had anywhere from marble to ping ping ball-size hail, and we have a lot of leaves and branches down in the front yard,” Abby Lueken said in a message to the Daily News on Tuesday morning.
On the east side of Pierce, Aaron Anderson received 4.23 inches of rain. A similar scenario played out in Osmond, where David Schmit reported hail had fallen and 5.02 inches of precipitation filled his rain gauge.
Norman Doerr in Creighton reported that he had received 5.41 inches of rain.
“All you have to do is look at the golf course. It’s under water. This is only the second time I’ve seen that,” Doerr said.
In Woodland Park, Jim Bahm said he received 3.43 inches from the late-night/early morning storm.
Reports of more than an inch of rain came in from across the area, as well. Unofficially, central Norfolk received 1.65 inches. Norfolk Regional Airport reported 1.34 inches, which was enough to lift the city just above normal for monthly and yearly precipitation.
A warm and windy Wednesday is in store for Norfolk before the likelihood of thunderstorms returns for Thursday and Thursday night.
Elsewhere in the state, a line of thunderstorms dropping down into the Omaha area from the north produced large amounts of rain early Tuesday and prompted a small stream flood advisory for the area.
"Basically, a line of thunderstorms started in Northeast Nebraska and have been tracking across the area this morning," said Katie Gross, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. "The urban and small stream advisory was issued until 8:45 a.m."
Such an advisory is issued when water collects on streets, low-lying areas, highways and urban storm drains, producing a rise in the water levels of area creeks.
In the Omaha area, about 3.25 inches of of rain was reported in the Elkhorn neighborhood, while just over 3 inches was reported in Valley and the Millard area, Gross said. Fremont's airport had recorded 3.62 inches of rain through 6:30 a.m.
A second burst of storms will continue to move across eastern Nebraska and into southwest Iowa through the morning hours, with rain ending about noon, Gross said. Gradually clearing skies should produce high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s.
* * *
Editor’s note: The Omaha World-Herald contributed to this story.