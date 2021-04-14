Todd Burpo, author of the book “Heaven is for Real,” spoke before another sellout crowd at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk on Tuesday evening as part of a Briggs and Barrett Project event at the church. Burpo also spoke Monday night about heaven and how, with the grace of Jesus, followers are able to do what they do.
“Heaven is for Real” chronicles Burpo’s 4-year-old son who, after major surgery, tells his father — a local minister — that he has been to heaven. Although there are immediate doubts, people begin to accept the story when the youngster reveals information he only could have been given by those who died before he was born.