A large retail store in southwest Norfolk was evacuated late Wednesday afternoon because of a gas leak.

Firefighters were called about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday to Walmart, 2400 Pasewalk Ave., for a gas leak that was determined to be in the garden center, according to a press release from Lt. Bob Nelson of the Norfolk Fire Division.

First arriving units found a strong odor of gas outside the building. Walmart store management stated there was a gas line leaking in the garden center area. The line had been accidentally damaged while stock was being moved, according to the release.

The building had been evacuated by store management before the arrival of fire units.

Norfolk police secured the entrances around the store. Firefighters made entry with gas meters and detected dangerously high gas readings in the area where the leak was reported. Gas service to the building was shut off with Black Hills Energy assisting, according to the release.

Firefighters and Black Hill Energy continued to monitor gas levels, which slowly began to decrease. The main area of the store was monitored for gas and found to be safe.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half until the building was clear of gas, with one ambulance and 12 firefighters on the scene.

Also assisting were Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Region 11 Emergency Management and Nebraska Public Power.

There were no injuries to report.

