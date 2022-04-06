The experiment proved so successful that the move to temporarily cover two traffic lights downtown and replace them with stop signs will become permanent.
The Norfolk City Council voted 7-0 Monday evening to end the experiment and make the deactivation of the stoplights on Norfolk Avenue at Second Street and Third Street perpetual.
More than anything, the stop signs have had the desired effect of slowing down traffic and making the downtown more pedestrian friendly, several people told the council. Council members listened and spent nearly 30 minutes discussing the move before it was approved.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the experiment began in the summer of 2021 following a traffic study with JEO Consulting. Part of the study included experimenting with four-way stops at the two intersections instead of traffic lights.
Rames said about the only negative was that traffic counts indicated traffic is slowed going east and west during peak times. That was anticipated and the data backs it, he said.
“That change of 14 to 15 seconds is because traffic is slowing down,” Rames said.
It also helped to decrease some of the heavy truck traffic and increased pedestrian safety, he said.
Dick Clyde, who is sight impaired and has a guide dog, walks extensively. Clyde said he supports the four-way stop signs because they always give him the right-of-way when he walks.
Clyde said with the traffic lights, if he gets hit, the motorist can always claim to have had a green light.
“As far as those stop signs, it couldn’t be any better for us,” Clyde said.
Once he steps off the curb, Clyde said, he and his dog have the right-of-way with stop signs.
Amy Renter of Magnolias, who holds the voluntary position of president of the Downtown Norfolk Association, also spoke in favor of the stop signs.
Renter said many of the business owners and employees in the area support the change. She presented a letter signed from 37 people in support.
“The people who are negative, and this is my personal observation, are the people who are used to using Norfolk Avenue as a corridor to get from east to west (for shopping or going through town),” Renter said.
It also is worth noting that people can still use Braasch Avenue, which is one block north, or Madison Avenue, which is one block south, and runs parallel to Norfolk Avenue, to go across the area more quickly. Renter said it just involves changing habits.
“Sometimes change is uncomfortable, but it facilitates progress,” she said.
In addition, when backing up into traffic from a parking stall, there is less likely to be an accident because traffic isn’t moving as fast, Renter said.
“We are just getting used to these signs,” she said. “I think it would be a shame to pull them and put the lights back when everyone is getting their head wrapped around the new normal at the stop signs.”
Scott Adams, owner of Ravenwood Art Gallery, also spoke in favor of the change.
There hasn’t been much difference since the stop signs were implemented, but without the traffic lights, people are less likely to “gun it,” Adams said.
Council members also spoke in favor of it.
Councilman Gary L. Jackson asked if there would be a stop sign in the middle of the street as well to alert motorists.
Rames said there would be a stop sign placed in the islands, as well as on the side near the curb. The ones in the medium are LED operated, and they still will be, but they will be hard-wired instead of solar.
Councilman Thad Murren said he also likes the LED stop lights because they are more visible.
Rames said the mast arms and signals will be taken down, but the base where the electrical wiring and footings are located will stay. There is some talk of using the bases and wiring for festive lighting, he said.
As one example, Rames said Sioux City removed some traffic lights in its downtown, then used the four poles as bases for such lighting.