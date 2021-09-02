Norfolk's Fountain Point Medical Community will host the second annual STOMP Out Epilepsy and SUDEP Awareness Walk/Run on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 9 a.m.
This will be the eighth year of the run but Norfolk's second time serving as a location. All money raised will go to a grant providing financial assistance for families who need seizure-response dogs from Lincoln-based Domesti-PUPS. For one ambassador, that need hit close to home.
Heidi Stevens is out on a mission to "talk purple." Ever since her son, Josef, was diagnosed with epilepsy, she has been eager to research and spread the word. That only expanded when her son received his service dog, Marvel, and she felt burdened to spread awareness.
"We've planted the seed and, as we keep nurturing, more kids will have a fighting chance," she said.
The estimated cost of a seizure-response dog is around $30,000, and the wait to get one is roughly two years. Stevens understands the hefty price tag is because of training and feeding costs but hopes that every fundraiser can get families one step closer to getting what they need.
She became so involved in STOMP after becoming friends with Julie Hutchison, one of the founders of the Colorado-based Chelsea Hutchison Foundation. Julie and her husband, Doug, created it after their daughter, Chelsea, died from SUDEP, or sudden unexpected death in epilepsy, during her first night seizure. After Josef's diagnosis, Stevens reached out to them for help and to find out more information, leading to a close bond between the mothers.
"We chose to be ambassadors for them because they've been lifesaving for our son," Stevens said. "They're so passionate about saving these kids' lives."
Now, she is on the frontlines of the fight, taking on a grassroots approach when talking to anyone and everyone to raise awareness for fundraisers and information.
"We're in the trenches," she said. "We're at the bedside, helping the ones that need help."
Fundraisers like STOMP help families pay for service dogs, anti-suffocation pillows and bedside monitors, as well as research for smartwatch apps. STOMP is the only existing walk for epilepsy, hosted in Loleta, California; Littleton, Colorado; and Norfolk.
Stevens said the community and sponsors have been "gracious," welcoming her "with open arms." If someone wishes to donate but cannot participate in the walk, she suggests purchasing a T-shirt, which also will raise awareness no matter where it is worn.
"Something as simple as a T-shirt can support in so many ways," she said.
Participants can choose to walk or run the 5K at their own pace. Free parking is available, and a T-shirt is included in registration costs. Pets are not allowed, although service dogs are encouraged.
Stevens' mission aligns with that of the event's: Helping others help others as much as they can.
"No one is exempt from epilepsy," she said. "But we can get out and educate and create awareness. We can share and tell people, 'We can help you,' with these walks."