Deputies in Platte County recovered a vehicle shortly after it was reported as stolen in Norfolk on Saturday.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue at 7:46 p.m.
The victim told officers the truck was stolen about 15 minutes earlier. As officers were taking the report, another resident of the home received a phone call indicating that the truck was heading southbound on Highway 81.
Platte County deputies located the stolen truck in Columbus and took the driver into custody after a short foot pursuit, Bauer said.
The suspect was identified as Dylan M. White, 19.
White was being held in Platte County on local charges but also will be charged with the theft of the vehicle, Bauer said.