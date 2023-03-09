Norfolk police arrested a woman on Wednesday who is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle out of Pierce County.
About 2:28 p.m., police were notified that a possible stolen vehicle was seen near 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers arrived in the area and confirmed that a stolen vehicle from Pierce County with one occupant inside was parked in a parking lot.
Officers had contact with the occupant and identified her as Tiffany Robinson, 27, of Plainview. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, Bauer said..
Robinson was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.