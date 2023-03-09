Norfolk police arrested a woman on Wednesday who is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle out of Pierce County.

About 2:28 p.m., police were notified that a possible stolen vehicle was seen near 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Officers arrived in the area and confirmed that a stolen vehicle from Pierce County with one occupant inside was parked in a parking lot.

Officers had contact with the occupant and identified her as Tiffany Robinson, 27, of Plainview. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, Bauer said..

Robinson was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Tags

In other news

Silence speaks volumes as commissioners deliberate zone change request

Silence speaks volumes as commissioners deliberate zone change request

Conundrum. That’s the word that best describes the situation members of the Norfolk Planning Commission found themselves facing at Tuesday morning’s meeting as they discussed a request for a zone change from I-1 (Light Industrial District) to R-1 (Single-family Residential District) on prope…

Russia's Wagner Group chief claims more gains in Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner Group chief claims more gains in Bakhmut

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The owner of Russia's Wagner Group military contractor claimed Wednesday that his troops have extended their gains in the Ukrainian stronghold of Bakhmut, but it remained unclear how long the grinding fight that has exacted heavy losses might continue.