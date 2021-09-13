A vehicle realized to be stolen out of North Platte led to the arrest of a man near Tilden on Friday.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that it received a report of a suspicious vehicle located at Will’s Paint and Body in Tilden about 1:40 p.m. Friday.
The vehicle was a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with 35-inch tires, the sheriff’s office said. Upon investigation the vehicle was found to be stolen from the North Platte area.
Witnesses told the sheriff’s office a Black male wearing all black clothing and a black backpack was seen getting out of the truck and walking away from the area earlier that day.
After a short amount of time, witnesses advised, the same male was seen walking eastbound on Highway 275 away from Tilden. Deputies were able to locate the male and had contact with him, according to the release.
The male identified himself as 40-year-old Timothy Pickett, homeless. Pickett then was transported back to the stolen vehicle, where he was positively identified by a witness, the release said.
Pickett then was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and booked into the Madison County Jail.