A Norfolk man was jailed after a weekend hit-and-run.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of Queen City Boulevard at 1:22 a.m. Saturday.
Witnesses identified the vehicle that ran as a green pickup and provided a description of the sustained damage. Fifteen minutes later, officers were called to the 1400 block of Elm Avenue for a white pickup driving recklessly in the area. The pickup had lost a trailer that it had been towing, and the trailer was in the lawn of one of the area homes.
As officers were responding, they located the green hit-and-run pickup parked in the middle of the roadway in the 1000 block of Elm Avenue. The vehicle was running, and the driver's door was left open.
A witness arrived and told officers the white pickup was involved in a crash on Magnet Street and that the male driver exited the white pickup and was last seen running northbound. Bauer said officers located the male and identified him as Jeray J. Fourcloud, 19, of Norfolk.
In the subsequent investigation, it was learned that Fourcloud allegedly had been driving the green pickup that was involved in the hit-and-run and that the pickup had been stolen by him. It also was learned that Fourcloud allegedly had stolen a second pickup — described as a white 3500 Dodge Ram — that night. In addition, Bauer said Fourcloud was impaired by alcohol, testing more than two times the legal limit.
Fourcloud was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol first offense and two counts of theft by unlawful taking. He also was issued a citation on suspicion of leaving the scene of a property damage accident, willful reckless driving and no operator's license. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.