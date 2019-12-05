WAYNE — A man who allegedly stole a vehicle in Antelope County on Thursday morning was apprehended later in the day in Wayne County after a pursuit.
Clearwater Public School Principal Mike Sanne confirmed the school went on lockout for about 45 minutes on Thursday. During that time, students were free to move throughout the building but were not allowed to go outside.
"We more closely monitor the entrances and vehicles on our property or on the road out front," Sanne said.
A law enforcement officer told the Daily News the man was chased on Highway 15, then on county roads. He apparently crashed his vehicle on 575 Avenue, a couple of miles north of the Stanton County and Wayne County line, the law enforcement officer said.