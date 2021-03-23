Stimulus checks can make big difference for community

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter daily life for many Nebraskans, but with a third round of stimulus payments going out to Americans, these checks could help alleviate some of the stresses that continue to beset American families.
As part of the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act., the bill includes a one-time direct cash payment of $1,400 to those making $75,000 a year or less, or $2,800 for a couple with a combined income of $150,000 or less. Checks are going out to business owners struggling to stay afloat, furloughed and unemployed workers or those who have contracted or are caring for family members with coronavirus.
But for those who are comfortably retired, still employed and still healthy, members of the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund Advisory Committee urge them to consider reinvesting that money, or a portion of it, into local charitable causes and the community.
A contribution to the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is a simple and extremely effective way to improve and invest in their hometown. The fund advisory committee consists of a dedicated group of volunteers who, like many reading this article, care deeply about the future of Norfolk.
Over the past year, the fund has provided more than $50,000 in COVID-related grants in Norfolk and the surrounding area. In addition, the fund has granted more than $150,000 from its unrestricted endowment since 2012 to organizations and projects in and around Norfolk.
A gift to the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund can help ensure these efforts continue and that the Norfolk area community continues to grow, prosper and thrive.
Donating your stimulus check doesn’t just benefit the community — it also benefits the individual making the gift. In December, lawmakers extended charitable tax provisions from last year’s CARES Act, including:
— A deduction for charitable donors who do not itemize when filing their tax returns. Those who do not itemize but make a gift to charity will be allowed to take a special tax deduction, up to $300, to reduce their tax liability. Joint filers may deduct up to $600.
— An increase in the deduction limit up to 100% of a donor’s annual income for cash gifts (previously the deduction was capped at 60% of annual income). Those who make a gift will be able to deduct more this year.
The past year has demonstrated the invaluable roles our family, friends, neighbors and community play in our lives. A contribution to the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund is one way to give back all you get from living, working, raising a family, running a business and enjoying a life in this community. If you need your stimulus check to make ends meet, by all means, that was the intended purpose. But for the fortunate ones among us, think of this as an opportunity to do your part in building a stronger, more resilient hometown, better prepared for the next unanticipated event the future inevitably holds.
The Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund envisions a growing, thriving community where giving back is a priority and an ongoing process for all citizens. A community where there is available funding for innovative projects, services and opportunities that enhance the Norfolk area and make a difference in people’s lives.
Projects that have been awarded funds include: Embrace Park, Norfolk Area Big Give, Youth Philanthropy Contest, Project Homeless Connect, Norfolk High School Career Academy, Fork Fest, Norfolk Youth Theatre, Mayor's Diversity Council and the Norfolk Public Library’s makerspace.
Organizations that have received funding include Liberty Centre, Norfolk Arts Center, Boy Scouts, Oasis Counseling, Bright Horizons, S.M.I.L.E., Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, Briggs and Barrett Project, local schools and The Zone.
Want to learn more?
To learn more about the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund, go to https://norfolkgivesback.org/