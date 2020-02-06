2018 mid-term elections
LINCOLN — Secretary of State Bob Evnen reminded Nebraskans on Wednesday that time is running out to file for office.

“The deadlines are fast approaching for incumbent and non-incumbent candidates to file for the primary election in 2020,” he said.

Incumbents are current office holders, regardless of whether the office that they hold is the office they are seeking. Non-incumbents are those who do not hold any elective office.

“Incumbents must file by the close of business Feb. 18, 2020; non-incumbents must file by the close of business on March 2, 2020,” Evnen said.

The elections division of the secretary of state’s office is located at 1221 N St. in downtown Lincoln. The office is located west of the Great Western Bank.

Visitors should enter the main doors at center on N and look for Suite 103 on the main floor.

An updated list of statewide candidates is posted weekly on the secretary of state’s website. Other information for the May 12 primary and Nov. 3 general election also may be found on the secretary of state’s website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/

Anyone who needs additional assistance should call the elections division at 402-471-2555.

