Authorities have arrested the former manager of North Fork Area Transit, who was wanted for the last seven months on a felony theft charge in Madison County.
According to a press release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jeffrey Stewart, 32, was arrested in Brownsville, Texas.
Through conversations with Stewart and his family members, sheriff’s office investigators were able to speak with Stewart over the phone. Stewart voluntarily crossed the border from Mexico and turned himself in to custody of U.S. Border Patrol, according to the release.
Pending an extradition hearing, Stewart will be transported back to Nebraska by Madison County deputies to face a charge of theft of funds from North Fork Area Transit.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office worked with numerous local, state and federal agencies in bringing Stewart into custody, including the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska State Patrol, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department in Texas, U.S. Border Patrol and the U.S. Marshal Service.