A heat advisory will be in effect from noon Tuesday, July 27, unil 9 p.m. Wednesday. Daytime heat index values expected to reach up to 110 degrees for portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Region 11 Emergency Management is reminding area residents to stay safe and cool during these times.
There are a number of ways to help avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion, including:
— Staying hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoiding caffeine and alcohol, which cause people to lose water more rapidly.
— Taking frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air-conditioned space.
— Wearing loose-fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Checking on friends and neighbors.
— Keeping pets’ water bowls full and giving them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leaving kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimizing use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Taking cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Checking the local news and other outlets for important safety information.