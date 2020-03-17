Community leaders, city officials, health care providers and medical experts spoke at a press conference to update the public as to what steps are being taken to prevent and limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Norfolk.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning led off the press conference by stating that while no case had been confirmed in Norfolk or Madison County as of Monday morning, it was important for community leaders to come together to form a plan.
“What we know is that smart and vigilant personal hygiene, social distancing or limiting close exposure to others, and curtailing large gatherings of people can all work together to slow the spread of the virus and limit the severity of its impact — not only in Norfolk but also throughout the surrounding region,” Moenning said.
The messages of community leaders shared at the press conference were mainly focused on what steps individual organizations and the City of Norfolk are taking.
That includes a number of closures. Moenning announced that several large upcoming community events are being postponed, such as the mayor’s prayer breakfast. The public library also will be closed to the public and programming canceled until further notice, although some services will still be available online, by phone or via drive-through windows. (See page 12 for more.)
The Norfolk Family YMCA is also closed until March 25, and YMCA director Randy Hagedorn said Monday that closure could be extended even further.
Denise Wilkinson, president of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, said businesses in the region are continuing to operate and they are finding ways to stay open and continue providing their services to customers.
Area schools could face a shutdown if the virus spreads throughout the region.
Norfolk Public Schools, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast are all on break, and Norfolk Public Schools has extended its spring break to March 24.
If a case of the virus happens via community spread, meaning a case did not originate through travel outside the area, within the Educational Service Unit that includes Norfolk, the district will close for a minimum of six weeks.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the district is preparing for such a long-term closure. Among the district’s main concerns are finding ways to continue lessons for students without internet access at home and providing meals to students who rely on school as a source of food.
Leaders from the medical community also gave an update as to what they’re doing to help patients and the public.
Kathy Nordby, director of Midtown Health Center, said the center is taking new appointments for those who don’t have a primary care provider. She also said they have separate facilities for those with communicable diseases, including COVID-19, and another for other health care needs.
The decisions to allocate resources to help patients and vulnerable populations will be crucial moving forward.
“I think every provider is dealing with those issues,” Nordby said. “We are helping those experiencing acute needs, but also if you are not an acute need, we can divert those resources to other health systems.”
Kelly Driscoll, CEO of Faith Regional Health Services, said guidelines for testing for the virus are continually changing as they try to stay stocked up on tests and take precautions to treat any potential cases.
The hospital and long-term care center also are putting a limit on visitors, Driscoll said.
“At this time we’re allowing two visitors into the hospital if you’re not displaying symptoms,” she said. “We’ll continue to evaluate that and make that more strict.”
While those public and private organizations can take action, it is ultimately up to everyone to do their part in stopping the virus and “flattening the curve.”
“Precautions are meant to mitigate impact, or ‘flatten the curve’ — a phrase you’ve no doubt heard by now — to prevent a spike of sudden cases that can overwhelm our health care systems,” Moenning said.
Driscoll said about 5% of cases will require hospitalization, and over an eight-week period, that could be anywhere from 30,000 to 90,000 cases, according to data from the University of Nebraska.
“We don’t have that many beds in Nebraska,” Driscoll said. “So that’s the reason for flattening the curve. And we need help with that.”
It’s also important to keep doctors and emergency personnel from getting sick and not adding more strain to health care systems.
“We are prepared and getting more prepared every day,” said Shane Weidner, City of Norfolk public safety director. “When we encounter a patient, there’s a series of questions we ask. Please be honest. Please be upfront about fever, shortness of breath and travel history. I can tell you firsthand that there have been patients that weren’t forthcoming until the end of that interview, which completely changes our response.
“We need to be able to communicate effectively throughout that process.”
Weidner said calls to 911 should be only for true emergencies, and those with questions about their symptoms should use other resources available throughout the community.
“We’ll continue to be ready and make good medical and law enforcement decisions,” he said.
Medical experts and leaders also reiterated the importance of good hand washing and social distancing to protect vulnerable groups of the population.
Those vulnerable groups include the elderly, among whom fatality rates for COVID-19 are much higher than any other group; people with compromised immune systems and those with chronic health conditions, including diabetes and heart and lung problems.
“It’s important that those folks who are vulnerable to COVID-19 heed the warnings that are being talked about,” said Melanie Thompson, emergency response coordinator with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. “Most people who get this disease will only get mild to moderate symptoms and won’t require a doctor’s care. However, those vulnerable populations may have severe symptoms that warrant medical care.”
Thompson also advised anyone who feels ill to avoid being around people and going to work.
“We are a culture that is used to going to work or school when we are sick,” Thompson said. “That has to stop now. Don’t go if you are sick.”
Dr. Afua Ntem-Mensah, an infectious disease specialist with Faith Regional, also gave a brief presentation on the history of the virus, how and why it is spreading and what effect it has on people.
Moenning concluded the press conference with a set of simple instructions for everyone.
“If you feel unwell, stay home; be smart, proactive and vigilant about your health, not only for yourself, but for your neighbors,” Moenning said.