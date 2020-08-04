Katherine Steinkamp, a Norfolk Public Schools social science teacher, has been named the 2020 Nebraska history teacher of the year.
The award honors one teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories, according to a media release. It’s presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and honors exceptional history teachers in K-12.
Steinkamp has worked at Norfolk High School for 15 years and teaches courses in world cultures, U.S. government and history, among other topics.
“I am so honored to receive this award,” Steinkamp said. “I teach because I enjoy it and because I strive to see my students succeed. I think it’s important to educate young adults on the history of our nation, and it's always exciting for me to see them grasp the information and translate its relevance to today's world. Young people today are smart and very aware of the world and the role our nation plays in history.”
Steinkamp has previously served as the social studies department head, Nebraska capitol forum teacher/leader, Junior Statesmen of America sponsor, drama technical director, drama assistant director, speech and debate assistant coach, mock trial head coach, National Honor Society coordinator, curriculum coordinating council member, school improvement team member and district technology cadre.
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Norfolk High will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials.
Steinkamp will be recognized at a ceremony in Nebraska. This fall, the National History Teacher of the Year will be selected from the pool of state winners.
“Mrs. Steinkamp is a fantastic teacher at Norfolk High School and is very deserving of this recognition,” said Derek Ippensen, Norfolk High principal. “She spends many hours working with students in the classroom and also outside the classroom in student organizations like Junior Statesmen of America. She invests in the success of every student that she teaches, and we are very fortunate to have her on our staff.”