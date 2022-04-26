HUMPHREY — A bronze statue donated by the Dale Schumacher family and Greg Weidner family sits proudly in front of the St. Francis grade school.
Family members gave the statue, called “Jesus and the Little Children,” to honor Dale, who died in 2020, and Greg, who died in 2018.
Donating the statue were Karen Weidner in memory of her husband, Greg Weidner, and Dale Schumacher, who left money in his will to purchase a memorial for the M.J. Schumacher family.
They started the process of having the statue made in March 2020.
A&H Building and Supply erected the statute April 9 northwest of the north entrance of the school. It was manufactured by Artisan Granite, East Greenwich, Rhode Island, at the manufacturing facility in Hebei province, China. It is cast in silicon bronze.
“The process was prolonged due to the pandemic, but it was worth the wait,” Karen Weidner said. “The attention to the intricate details is amazing. I had no idea the sculptor starts from scratch and builds a model from clay. They incorporated our suggestions, which makes the statue one of a kind. I am excited that it is in front of the school since it is a statue of Jesus with children. Plus, it is a fitting tribute as Greg went to St. Francis grade school.”
“I loved the Jesus and the children statue as well, perfect for in front of school,” Jane Kurtenbach said. “I really wanted the statue to be something who my uncle Dale would be so happy with and proud of. He was a wonderful uncle who always had time for and took interest in his nieces and nephews, similar to the statue depicting Jesus, who always took time and welcomed the children.
“Humphrey St. Francis was Dale and his wife, Nell’s, family parish for many years, so having this statue in memory of his family is quite fitting.”