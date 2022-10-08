The public is invited to attend a meeting of Madison County government during which tax dollars may be spent or decisions made that affect expenditures.

* * *

WHAT: Madison County Commissioners’ meeting and Madison County budget hearing.

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 12. The commissioners’ meeting will start at 9:30 a.m., preceded by a Board of Equalization meeting at 9, at which property tax levies for the 2022-23 fiscal year for political subdivisions of Madison County will be adopted.

WHERE: Commissioners’ room, Madison County Courthouse, Madison.

CONSENT AGENDA

Consideration and/or action on:  

— Set the time at 2 p.m. for the Monday, Nov. 21, commissioners’ meeting.

— Approval of 2023 county board meeting schedule.  

— Approval of 2023 holiday schedule.  

— Approval of interlocal agreement with Nebraska Office of the Chief Information Officer and Nebraska Public Power District to jointly own and operate a land mobile radio system known as Statewide Radio System.  

— Approve of memorandum of understanding with Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation (AOCP) to facilitate transfer of audio-visual components, equipment or full systems (equipment) to be used in courtrooms.  

— Authorization for the board chairman to execute the certification statement for the cost allocation plan based on actual costs for the fiscal year, which ended June 30.  

REGULAR AGENDA

Discussion and/or action on:

— Review and process claims  

REVIEW OF WRITTEN REPORTS   

CITIZENS’ COMMENTS (No action can be taken.)  

* * *

Remember, government works best when citizens are informed and involved. Attending the public meetings of governmental bodies is an excellent way to accomplish that. 

