The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project to expand the distribution of free Narcan nasal spray kits in Wisner.
Starting Friday, residents were able to free Narcan nasal spray at Wisner Apothecary, 118 18th St, in Wisner. Those with questions may call 402-529-3550.
The partnership will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska," said Amy Holman, project coordinator with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.
Common opioids include prescription medications used to treat pain, such as morphine, codeine, methadone, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl and hydromorphone, and illicit drugs like heroin.
Signs of opioid overdose, which is a life-threatening emergency, include the following:
— The face is extremely pale and/or clammy to the touch.
— The body is limp.
— Fingernails or lips have a blue or purple cast.
— The person is vomiting or making gurgling noises.
— The person cannot be awakened from sleep or cannot speak.
— Breathing is slow or stopped.
— The heartbeat is slow or stopped.