The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Behavioral Health has teamed up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project to distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits in Pender.
"Our partnership with The Apothecary Shop, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska," said Amy Holman, project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.
The free Narcan nasal spray may be found at The Apothecary Shop, 958 Wellness Way, Suite 2, Pender, NE 68047. Those with questions may call 402-385-3350.
Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time. Anyone can carry naloxone, administer it to someone experiencing an overdose and potentially save a life. Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing.