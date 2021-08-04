The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 4 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits in Columbus, starting this month.
"Our partnership with Columbus Community Hospital, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska." said Amy Holman, project coordinator for the Nebraska Pharmacists Association.
Free nasal spray Narcan can be accessed at Columbus Community Hospital, 4600 38th St., Columbus, NE 68601. Those with questions may call 402-562-4885.